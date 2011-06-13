PC Gamer US Podcast Archives

If you love the US PC Gamer Podcast - we mean really love it - then we've got a present for you. In this post you'll find the full archive of podcasts, dating all the way back to the very first episode from August 29, 2005. That's a total of 222 game-packed episodes of PCG editors past and present discussing our favorite games and news of the week, folks! Click through to grab a big chunk of PC Gamer history.

For your downloading convenience, we have packaged up the podcasts into nine six-month chunks. Have at'em!

Part 1 - 8/29/5 - 2/27/06

Part 2 - 3/6/06 - 8/28/06

Part 3 - 9/4/06 - 3/26/07

Part 4 - 4/2/07 - 9/27/07

Part 5 - 10/4/07 - 4/24/08

Part 6 - 5/1/08 - 11/20/08

Part 7 - 12/4/08 - 6/25/09

Part 8 - 7/2/09 - 11/20/09

Part 9 - 12/3/09 - 5/6/10