Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: PC Gamer subscription

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway will run until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

You there! You like reading our words, don't you? Well why don't you read them in magazine format too? We're giving away a subscription to PC Gamer UK on Zinio. That's a years worth of PC Gamer, available digitally, for free! Because we're nice like that.

Check inside for details of how to win:

Here's how you win a year of words:

PC Gamer both a magazine and a website, but we can expand further! I want you to come up with an idea for authentic PCG merchandise. Most monetistastic answer wins!

If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Reply and we'll send you your prize shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Good luck everyone!