Zotac's RTX 2080 AMP graphics card is $80 off right now

Even though Nvidia's RTX cards just started hitting the market last month, there have already been a few decent discounts as part of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of the best deals is Zotac's RTX 2080 AMP Edition for $699.99 from B&H Photo, an $80 discount from the original price.

This graphics card has 8GB of GDDR6 memory, 2944 CUDA cores, and all the other features you would expect from an RTX 2080. Zotac's version is equipped with triple 90mm fans and the company's Spectra RGB lighting system.

You can buy the card from the link below. B&H is already backordered, but they are still honoring the sale price.

