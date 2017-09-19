Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner coming to PC with VR support

Image credit: Zone of the Enders wiki

Shuyo Murata and Hideo Kojima's Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is coming to PC, after first launching on PlayStation 2 consoles in 2003.

Due in Spring 2018, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner—Mars marks a 4K and VR-supporting remaster. Publisher Konami reckons this will help the hack-and-slash third-person shooter "retain the unique and beautiful visuals of the original titles", while improving how it sounds and bringing it in-line with modern technology. An HD re-release launched on PS3 back in 2012.

This is the first time the series has come to PC, though, which is of course cause for a new trailer.

So what's all that about, then? Over to Konami:

The year is 2174 and the despotic BAHRAM military organisation is using its new Orbital Frames mech-robot technology to complete the suppression of Mars and the Earth. Seizing control of the Jehuty Orbital Frame – the most powerful craft of its kind – the player is the last hope for the stricken planets. Thus, using theJehuty unit’s advanced technology, the player is charged withstriking deep at the heart of the BAHRAM army.

The new edition showcases battles that rage between the player and a number of adversaries, while the nimble Jehuty unit boasts fantastic mobility, including the ability to throw adversaries, utilise shield devices that double as weapons and access teleportation systems within combat scenarios… As the towering armies go to war, buildings crumble and forests are laid to waste. The game also boasts a cast of characters that propel the game’s unfolding and dramatic plot.

Again, Zone of the Enders: The 2nd Runner is due on PC in Spring 2018. If you find yourself at the Tokyo Game Show this weekend, it's playable at the Konami booth on the show floor.