Your last chance to book PCG Weekender Plus Passes looms

My word, hasn't this crept up on us? The PC Gamer Weekender is just two days away, taking place March 5-6 at the Old Truman Brewery in London, and with that your last chance to grab PC Gamer Weekender Plus Passes has come.

Book Plus Passes before 10pm GMT tonight for a trove of goodies: two-day access to the Weekender, early and priority access to the gaming floor, automatic entry into a prize draw to win the ultimate Weekender bundle, and a digital subscription to PC Gamer. For £25. That's less than the subscription alone would normally set you back, and you can knock another 20% off that with the code PCG20, putting it at the cost of a normal day ticket on the door.

So, if you want hands on Dark Souls 3, Total War: Warhammer and dozens more, if you want to put your questions to the devs of Star Citizen or bask in the glow of Stellaris, if you want intel on the latest in PC hardware or advice on how to mod your rig, well, you'll need to follow this booking link.

If, somehow, you need more convincing, Tom has put together a list of 15 of the coolest things to see at the Weekender.