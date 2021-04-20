You can try Resident Evil’s new multiplayer game for free tomorrow

Resident Evil Re:Verse is a multiplayer action game that pits four to six players against one another in five-minute "survival horror revenge matches." The "revenge" part, I’m guessing, arises from the fact that being killed does not take you out of the game: Instead, your body is transformed into a "powerful bioweapon," enabling you to seek vengeance upon your killers—and, more practically, rack up more points and possibly snatch victory from the jaws of undeath.

If you're intrigued and would like to know more (or just want to play something new without having to fork over any cash), an opportunity to sate your curiosity will present itself tomorrow in the form of a one-day beta test that will kick off at 2 am ET/6 am UTC and run until the same time on April 22.

The beta is open to all, with a couple of conditions: You must have a Capcom ID—they're free, you can sign up for one here—and you have to be running "supported hardware." According to the Steam page, that means a minimum of:

OS: Windows 10 (64 bit)

Windows 10 (64 bit) Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core i5-7500

AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core i5-7500 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM

AMD Radeon RX 560 with 4GB VRAM/Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

And in case you haven't seen what it looks like yet, here are some screens:

If you've taken part in one of the previous Resident Evil Re:Verse tests then you're all set to jump straight into this one—if not, you can take part by installing the client from Steam when it goes live.

Resident Evil Re:Verse is doesn't have a release date but is expected to be out later this year. It will be included free with the upcoming Resident Evil Village, the game with the very large vampire lady who you should absolutely not let step on you even though you really want her to, which does have a release date of May 7. You can get a closer look at what Village is all about in our preview.