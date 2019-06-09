Xbox Game Pass is now available on PC in open beta, Halo Reach will feature

Xbox Game Pass is available for PC right now, via a new Xbox app on the Windows Store. Announced at Microsoft's E3 2019 press conference, the pass boasts over a hundred games, including Metro Exodus, Football Manager 2019, Forza Horizon 4 and, most importantly, Halo Reach, once it releases as part of the drip feed roll out of the Halo Master Chief Collection for PC.

Here's a list of the most popular games available at the moment:

Wargroove

Football Manager 2019

Imperator Rome

Metro Exodus

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Ark Survival Evolved

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Forza Horizon 4

Vampyr

Hollow Knight

Slay the Spire

Sea of Thieves

Into the Breach

Astroneer

CrossCode

The Messenger

Void Bastards

The pass is in open beta, and costs US$10 a month. Though for a limited time, access has been reduced to $1. The new Xbox app appeared on the Windows Store overnight, and is required to access Xbox Game Pass on PC.