Xbox Game Pass for PC is getting 3 new games 'soon'

(Image credit: Nomada Studio)

Three new games will join the Xbox Game Pass for PC roster soon, growing an already large catalogue of more than 150 games. Gris, A Plague Tale: Innocence and Children of Morta are the new additions, and while it's likely they'll roll out some time this month, Microsoft wasn't forthcoming with a date.

All three are a decent time: A Plague Tale: Innocence fared best under scrutiny, with our reviewer writing that it's "visually beautiful and emotionally affecting" even while it suffers from "missing gameplay variety and tonal inconsistencies". Meanwhile, Gris and Children of Morta scored 66 and 68 percent respectively.

If none of those take your fancy, it might be worth giving the subscription service a shot while it's still in beta: sign-ups are $1 for three months, which is long enough to play dozens of indies, or half of one Yakuza game. Check out the full list of featured games.