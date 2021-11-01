Xbox Game Pass for PC has an impressive November line-up

Xbox Game Pass for PC will get at least eight new titles throughout November, boasting everything from big budget open world racers to a game about unpacking boxes. Pretty much every game confirmed for the console Game Pass is coming to PC - normally PC's library is a tad smaller - except for Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas remastered.

November 2 will see the addition of both the Java and Bedrock editions of Minecraft, as well as Unpacking, the aforementioned indie about unpacking boxes and making things look nice . On November 4, surreal cooperative rom-com It Takes Two will be available via EA Play, as will Kill It With Fire, which is a first-person shooter about destroying spiders in your home (and also destroying your home, so said Chris when he played it).

November 9 is arguably the biggest: Forza Horizon 5 launches onto the service, which I played last month and can confirm plays a lot like the other Horizon games—no bad thing. If you're more of a pen pusher, Football Manager 2022 also joins that day. Finally, on November 11, One Step From Eden joins, which is apparently a bit like if Slay the Spire bred with Mega Man: Battle Network.

November 15 will see a handful of departures: Final Fantasy VIII, Star Renegades, Streets of Rogue, The Gardens Between and River City Girls will all leave Game Pass.