How to watch the X019 Inside Xbox show

X019 is Microsoft's celebration of all things Xbox, a big fan event in London where you can show up in person to play new and upcoming Xbox games. More importantly, though, X019 also includes a special episode of the Inside Xbox livestream, where Microsoft will be showing off games and hopefully dropping a few new announcements.

Here's what you need to know.

When is X019?

The Inside Xbox broadcast is the main event. It begins at 8pm GMT on Thursday, November 14. That's noon PST and 3 pm EST.

While that's the part of X019 you're going to watch online, the actual event in London runs for three days, from November 14-16, with games playable on-site and panels with Xbox Game Studio developers.

Where to watch X019

You can watch the Inside Xbox stream via Mixer, but the event will also stream on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. The Twitch stream is embedded at the top of this post.

You can also watch on the Xbox events app, which is available on both the App Store and Google Play.

While there will be plenty of console games at the show, there should be some excitement for us PC gamers, too. Microsoft will be revealing some new PC games for the first time, in addition to the next crop of PC games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Expect to see Obsidian Entertainment, Respawn Entertainment, Annapurna Interactive, Devolver Digital, and other studios at the event—and of course possibly more news and/or gameplay from the likes of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Bleeding Edge, and potentially a new Age of Empires game.

There will also be big Project xCloud news (just a few days ahead of Google Stadia's official release, no less), so we're particularly interested in what Microsoft has to say about its cloud gaming platform; public beta tests of Project xCloud started in October, but only focused on Xbox console games. It's possible that we'll get an official release date, or word that PC games are coming to the xCloud—or both.

Here's a teaser video of what to expect from X019.