Age of Empires 4 gameplay revealed at X019

As promised, Microsoft delivered the first-ever Age of Empires 4 gameplay footage today at X019, revealing that the new addition to the long-running RTS series will be set in the Medieval era. The video also teased two of the civilizations that will be playable in the game, the Mongols and the English, and World's Edge studio head Shannon Loftis said that there might be even more to find in the trailer.

In related news, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, which we recently slapped with a positive 78/100 review, is out today on Steam, Humble, and other fine digital storefronts. We've got a launch trailer for that down below.

Correction: The post originally said that Age of Empires 4 is being developed by World's Edge. Loftis said on the stage that World's Edge was founded in June 2018 as an Age of Empires-dedicated studio, but a rep said that AoE4 actually remains in development at Relic.