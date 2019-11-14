Halo: Reach launches December 3 on PC

Halo: Reach has been running beta test "flights" for the last while, and now we have what appears to be a firm release date. The PC version of Halo: Reach comes out December 3, according to its page on the Microsoft Store, which apparently was quietly updated this morning ahead of tonight's XO19 kickoff.

If you're unfamiliar with the series after its long time away from PCs, Halo: Reach is the prequel to Halo: Combat Evolved, and is the fifth game in the Halo series. When we tried it out at E3 earlier this year, it felt as though it was shaping up to be a worthy PC port, and it'll be the first instalment of the Master Chief Collection on PC.

The PC version comes with some important updates to the 2010 original. 343 Industries says it will support 4K UHD resolutions, should run at better than 60 fps, and include native mouse and keyboard support.

We'll likely learn more about the launch during X019 later today.

