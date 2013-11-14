Popular

X Rebirth trailer wants to make an explosive impression for launch

By

Okay folks, we're going to have to be careful here. Obviously we all know that X Rebirth is a game that combines space combat with trading, mining and exploration. But, as we've seen time and again with launch trailers, Egosoft really don't want people to be thinking about slow financial progress and the diligent collection of minerals as they're contemplating whether to buy the game. Let's just play along, and enjoy the lasers and explosions on show.

Wow, everybody. Whaddabout them pretty explosions? *WINK*

Right, we should be safe down here. If you've not seen what else X Rebirth has hidden inside its endless void, previous developer updates have covered exploration and scanning , and mining and trading .

X Rebirth will emerge from its hanger tomorrow, the 15th November.

Phil Savage

Phil has been PC gaming since the '90s, when RPGs had dice rolls and open world adventures were weird and French. Now he's the deputy editor of PC Gamer; commissioning features, filling magazine pages, and knowing where the apostrophe goes in '90s. He plays Scout in TF2, and isn't even ashamed.
