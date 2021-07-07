How to unlock The Last Sigil in WoW Shadowlands

The Last Sigil campaign chapter in WoW Shadowlands is the fourth set of story quests in the 9.1 update. It's the questline you'll need to complete if you want to fly in Shadowlands , but you may be wondering what you need to do to unlock it and take to the skies.

Covenant campaign chapters are locked behind WoW Renown levels, and as you progress, you'll naturally unlock more of the main story. The Renown level cap has increased to 44 with this week's reset. If you're unsure what part of the campaign you're currently on and when you can start WoW Shadowlands The Last Sigil campaign chapter, this guide will help you out.

WoW Shadowlands The Last Sigil: How to unlock this campaign chapter

You can start The Last Sigil covenant campaign chapter as soon as you reach Renown level 44. If you've been keeping up with the weekly quests, such as WoW Shaping Fate , you should already have Renown 42—the maximum level before the last reset. This means you're on track to unlock flying this week, as you'll now be able to work on gaining the two extra Renown levels needed to access the new covenant campaign.

You also need to have completed the first set of campaign chapters available before the 9.1 patch. If you haven't finished that, you won't be able to unlock The Last Sigil chapter. Even if you grind your Renown level to 44.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Blizzard Entertainment)

If you're unsure how many campaign chapters you've completed, you can check your quest log to see where you are and how to progress. To find your Renown level, click on the WoW Covenant button on your minimap or visit the Keeper of Renown in your Covenant Sanctum.

The Last Sigil campaign chapter starts with the Vault of Secrets quest and concludes with The Primus Returns. The latter awards the item 'Memories of Sunless Skies' which can be used to unlock flying in Shadowlands for all characters on that account.