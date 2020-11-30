How to open the Harmonic Chest in Shadowlands

Looking for how to unlock the WoW Harmonic Chest? Alongside its new zones, the latest expansion has added many new treasures to find within them. Some may reward gear or pets, such as the WoW Hairy Egg that can be found in Maldraxxus, while others may provide you with a new toy to add to your collection.

The Harmonic Chest found in Ardenweald is one such chest, but it isn't obvious what you're supposed to do to unlock it and get the goodies inside. If you want to know how to unlock the Shadowlands Harmonic Chest, read on to find out.

How to unlock the WoW Harmonic Chest in Ardenweald

The Harmonic Chest is found in the upper corner of Ardenweald, northeast of Tirna Vaal. When you initially try to interact with the chest, you'll be told that it's locked. But if you look around in the immediate area, you'll notice a harp and a drum nearby.

To release the locking mechanism on the chest, you need to play both instruments at the same time. You'll need two players for this—one on the harp and the other on the drums. Once you've both interacted with your instrument, run to the chest and you should be able to unlock it. You should receive the 'Fay Harp' toy and the 'Songwood Stem' off-hand.

It's also worth noting that you can unlock the Harmonic Chest with a member of the opposite faction. So if you can put your differences aside long enough for this quick musical interlude, you'll both be rewarded with the loot.