World War Z studio Saber Interactive is going to work on Killing Floor 2

In a lengthy update posted yesterday to Steam, Killing Floor 2 studio Tripwire Interactive shared some of its plans for 2020, including more weapons, maps, and seasonal events. But the most interesting bit of news is that Tripwire will be working with World War Z developer Saber Interactive to create future features and content for the game.

"Over the past year, we conducted an exhaustive search of development studios and Saber Interactive prove themselves to have the right technical and creative skillset that gelled well with Killing Floor 2’s identity and gameplay. Our internal team will still be heavily involved in guiding the design and intent for the updates as we work together so that we maintain a consistently high-quality bar that our community expects," Tripwire product lead David Amata wrote.

"We have a full slate of maps, weapons, and more that we've been planning that we think you’ll be excited for but as we did last year we want to see what you would like to see and how you feel about the overall state of the game. Here’s the link for where you can submit your feedback and suggestions. The survey will be up until the end of the year for you to fill out."

Tripwire and Saber will continue to experiment with HRG weapons "to build a new identity for those existing weapons that they’ll be based on," and will also begin bringing winners from the 2019 Mapping Contest into the game in an official capacity. Seasonal events will continue, and more quality of life additions are planned as well.

"With development support of Saber Interactive, we will continue to hold a high quality bar for every release in all that we do," Amata wrote.

Killing Floor 2 was released three years ago after more than a year in Early Access. Killing Floor 2's current seasonal event, Yuletide Horror, is live now and runs until January 7, 2020.