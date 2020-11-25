Should you choose Larion or Phalynx in Shadowlands?

Stuck trying to decide whether you should choose Larion or Phalynx in WoW: Shadowlands? This decision comes at the end of a quest chain in the new zone, Bastion, and can be easily missed if you opt to concentrate on the story quests for each of the zones.

But if you've embarked on the quest chain that leads to this choice needing to be made, you're likely wondering which option to pick. You may also be concerned about the potential consequences of your choice, later on. So if you don't know whether to go with WoW Larion or Phalynx, read on to help make your decision a little easier.

WoW Larion or Phalynx: Who should you choose?

If you've reached the Pride or Unit quest, then you've completed the short quest lines given by each of the NPCs that look after them—Pelodis the Phalynx Master and Nemea the Larion Master.

Each Master will have introduced you to their respective creatures. The Phalynx are basically robocats, while the Larion are a type of winged lion and each will have helped you to complete quests for their master. You'll need to speak to both Pelodis and Nemea before making your decision and both will try to win you to their side. So who should you choose?

There is no correct answer here and you should choose whichever you prefer. We don't know yet whether this will alter anything but it's unlikely to have an impact on the overall story. The most likely consequence of your choice is that a mount will be available—perhaps through an additional questline—in a future patch.