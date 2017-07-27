Wolfenstein 2 season pass will include three new stories with all-new heroes

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is now just three months away, which makes this a fine time indeed for Bethesda to reveal the details of the season pass, entitled Wolfenstein 2: The Freedom Chronicles, and the introductory chapter preorder bonus.

The Freedom Chronicles is actually a trilogy of entirely separate adventure tales featuring three new characters doing battle against the Nazis in other parts of the United States. The first, The Adventures of Gunslinger Joe, features former pro quarterback Joseph Stallion putting the boots to the bad guys "from the ruins of Chicago to the vastness of space."

Next comes The Diaries of Agent Silent Death, the story of former OSS assassin Jessica Valiant, who must infiltrate Nazi bunkers in California to discover the secret of Operation San Andreas. And finally, part three, The Amazing Deeds of Captain Wilkins, recounting the heroic mission of US Army Captain Gerald Wilkins, who leads a mission to Alaska to disrupt Operation Black Sun.

The season pass will be available for purchase for $25/£18, or can be had for a little bit cheaper with the Wolf 2 Digital Deluxe Edition, which sells for $80/£55/€80, compared to $60/£40/€60 for the standard release. Preordering either edition will also net you The Freedom Chronicles: Episode Zero, a separate mission that introduces all three new characters. Episode Zero will also be included with the season pass, so you can still pick it up even if preordering isn't your bag.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus is set to come out on October 27. For now, we have not just one but two separate hands-on impressions of the game, one here and the other here. They both make the game sound very promising.