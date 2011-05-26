Popular

Witcher 2 patch 1.1 delayed

By

There's no shame in losing to a mutant. Your whole ARMY losing to a mutant, that's a different story.

CD Projekt were planning to release the first major patch for the Witcher 2 yesterday , but an unexpected problem has delayed the launch. A message on The Witcher 2 site tells the story. "The good news is that the patch is ready. The bad news is that we have encountered some problems with the server infrastructure, making downloading DLCs impossible." There's no revised date for the patch, yet. "We will update you when we know more," reads the official announcement. The patch notes promise to make significant performance improvements of up to 30% for owners of the retail edition.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments