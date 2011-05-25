The Witcher 2 patch 1.1 incoming

The first patch for The Witcher 2 is set to go live this evening. The update contains fixes for problems some players are having with free DLC downloads, and key remapping now extends to arrow and number keys, but the most welcome improvements will be the ones made to the game's performance.
CD Projekt say that there will be between 5% and 30% framerate improvement for most players, especially those with the retail version of the game. CD Projekt are also planning another patch for next week, which will hopefully tackle the difficulty issues encountered by many players. Get the full patch notes below.
To squeeze even more frames per second out of your copy of The Witcher 2, check out our Witcher 2 tweak guide .
Patch 1.1
- Simpler and more reliable game installation and activation. Details to be revealed soon.
- Fixed the free Troll Trouble DLC download. It is now included n the patch so there's no need to download and install it separately.
- Fixed an issue that prevented some users from downloading other free DLCs (the ones given out with some pre-orders, special promotions, etc). The launcher now properly refreshes the list of available DLCs and allows for installation.
- Performance improvements: approximately 5% to 30% better framerate and faster game loading for many users, depending on their individual systems and game versions. Owners of retail versions can expect the biggest improvements.
- Fixed random crashes occurring on some systems, especially after saving and loading saves.
- Key mapping – allows the arrow and number keys to be used for movement.
- Added the option to invert the mouse.
- nVidia surround vision now works properly.
- More accurate assessment provided by the "auto-detect settings" option will help improve game performance.
- Removed a bug that prevented completion of the "Blood Curse" quest.
- Fixed a bug that prevented the additional link in "Extras" from being unlocked after winning the dice game against the GOG.com monk.
- GOG.com credits now work properly.