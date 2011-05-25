The Witcher 2 patch 1.1 incoming

The first patch for The Witcher 2 is set to go live this evening. The update contains fixes for problems some players are having with free DLC downloads, and key remapping now extends to arrow and number keys, but the most welcome improvements will be the ones made to the game's performance.

CD Projekt say that there will be between 5% and 30% framerate improvement for most players, especially those with the retail version of the game. CD Projekt are also planning another patch for next week, which will hopefully tackle the difficulty issues encountered by many players. Get the full patch notes below.

To squeeze even more frames per second out of your copy of The Witcher 2, check out our Witcher 2 tweak guide .

Patch 1.1