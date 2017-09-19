Win a free game as part of the GOG Big Deal sale

GOG has just launched its Big Deal sale with discounts of up to 75% on games like X-Com-a-like, Xenonauts, Age of Wonders, Crypt of the Necrodancer and more. Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee is also free for the duration.

To celebrate we're teaming up to run a raffle to give you a chance to grab a free game from a collection of great titles. We have codes for the excellent twin-stick shooter Nex Machina; the lauded narrative FMV game Her Story; the Trine trilogy; Frozen Cortex; the Shadowrun games; Scanner Sombre; Everspace (pictured above) and much more.

All you have to do to to be in with a shot of picking up a code is follow the instructions in the widget below. There are more than 400 codes available, and they will be raffled out randomly once the competition concludes on Friday September 22. Good luck!