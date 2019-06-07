What's your dream E3 2019 game announcement?

Most of E3 2019 seems to be leaking this year, between Avengers details appearing on E3's own website, the classic array of Ubisoft leaks right before the event kicks off (at least a keyring isn't to blame this time), and one major rumour growing in credibility because George RR Martin mentioned a game on his blog. Nonetheless, a few surprises are guaranteed: there's always something kept under wraps for the conferences.

But E3 is also a time for dreaming. We want to see game reveals that blow our minds—and E3 2018 had plenty of those, chiefly Cyberpunk 2077, Sekiro, and the reveal of two Bethesda RPGs (that are nonetheless years away). What's your dream E3 2019 game reveal? You'll find ours below, and we'd love to read about yours in the comments.

Check out our E3 2019 rumours round-up if you want gossip, rather than dreams.

Samuel Roberts: A remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 on PC

Readers, I think this game is real. I have no proof of this—just a hunch. Bluepoint Games, which has worked on a lot of HD remakes of console releases, most impressively Shadow of the Colossus, is working on a 're-envisioning' of an existing game. Those who speculate about such things have guessed it's Demon's Souls, the first in the Souls lineage that originally released on PS3.

But I think a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3, encompassing a much larger playing space than the corridor-y jungle of the original, combined with similar systems to Metal Gear Solid 5, is a more exciting bet. It's widely regarded as the best entry in the series, even if it's not the best-selling—and we are entering what I think will be a rich time for remakes of old classics, following Resident Evil 2 and the coming FF7 remake. I also hope that Konami's recent porting of old classics to Steam is part of a reawakening for the publisher. It's sitting on some of the best series in gaming history and is seemingly doing little with them.

If I pray hard enough, it'll happen.

Tom Senior: Space Marine 2

I'm only half joking. I love a good third-person action game and I'm not sure where my next hit is coming from. I had a great time playing through God of War last year and would like to see that level of detail and polish applied to a game that lets me play one of the Emperor's Finest. I want to mete out justice to hordes of Orks with a big hammer and look at vast skyboxes full of striding titans and orbiting battleships—is that too much to ask? Probably.

Fraser Brown: Some good Star Trek games

We're two excellent seasons into Star Trek Discovery and Picard's now coming out of retirement, so where the heck are the good Star Trek games? Only Star Trek Online has seemed to notice that there's life in the series again. What I really want is another Bridge Commander, which was a lovely middle ground between the incredible but bewildering Artemis and the half-baked Bridge Crew. Let me sit in the big chair, sip my Earl Grey and boss my crew around.

Malindy Hetfeld: Star Trek games, or Tacoma 2

Fraser beat me to it. I've loved Star Trek for a long time, and what did I get? 2013's Star Trek game, that's what. I'm gonna go with something else instead: Tacoma 2. It's the closest thing to a Star Trek game to me and I love the characters so much I'd pay good money to see more of them.

James Davenport: Bloodborne for PC

This is just an obligatory entry. I don't think it will ever happen. Let this entry function as the intersection of my hope and despair. More importantly, let my pain serve as an example to videogame executives. A sad man exists in the world and it is some amount of your fault.

Steven Messner: An Ogre Battle reboot

Unless you were a very serious SNES RPG player or owned one of the rare copies of its Nintendo 64 sequel, you've probably never heard about Ogre Battle. Okay, maybe you've heard about Ogre Battle through its Final Fantasy Tactics clone that was on Game Boy Advance and PlayStation (called Tactics Ogre). But I'm talking about OGRE BATTLE, the ingenious strategy-RPG hybrid with a combat system unlike anything you've seen before. Characters can permanently die, there's a deliciously complex progression system for every unit in your army, and an excellent story that had twists and turns just like Game of Thrones.

Ogre Battle 64 was a mind-blowing, life-defining game for 12-year-old me, and I've spent many years of my life hoping against all hope that Atlus would see fit to resurrect the series in some way. I used to dream about what such a complex and nuanced RPG would look like with a fresh coat of HD paint (or hell, even an up-rezzed version of its charming, original aesthetic). I'm sure there's lots of other potential dream announcements that could get me bouncing with excitement, but if I ever saw Atlus revive Ogre Battle I would eat my shoes.

It's a great game.

Chris Livingston: Red Dead Redemption 2 for PC

Come on. Fer cryin' out loud. Just put it on PC. For months I've been watching gifs and videos and I can't take it anymore. I wanna play it. I wanna understand all the memes. I wanna ride horsies and fall off horsies and get in fights and lose fights and fight bears and get killed by bears. Just do it! Announce it! Put it on PC.

Andy Chalk: Thief 3 (no, not Deadly Shadows)

Yeah, Deadly Shadows is technically Thief 3 but Deadly Shadows also doesn't measure up to the first two games very well. So, a do-over: We pretend DS didn't happen and pick up where The Metal Age left off, with Stephen Russell back in the saddle as Garrett. It's a nice mix of sprawling monster missions and tight B&E jobs, with an overarching plot that doesn't tie itself up in convoluted "Garrett-as-chosen-one" knots. (Also, no loading screens.) And—this is important—it doesn't entirely overlook Deadly Shadows: The new game includes a remake of Robbing the Cradle, re-contextualized just enough to make it fit as a standalone mission.

There's not much that could beat a Baldur's Gate 3 reveal (so I'm in pretty good shape as far as dream announcements go anyway) but that would do it.