What’s new in the PC Gamer forums this week

On the PC Gamer forums this week, we continue to show our support for SpecialEffect by running our ongoing competition giving you the chance to win your very own gaming headset. We also have some interesting Marvel & DC gaming concept ideas, discussions of the worst injuries in games, plus how long you’ve spent playing browser games.

Our year-long campaign with SpecialEffect celebrates all the amazing work they have done within the gaming community. Every month, PC Gamer is gifting a winner an Epos l Sennheiser GSP 370 headset.

Here's a little background on SpecialEffect: ‘SpecialEffect are UK-based charity that puts fun and inclusion back into the lives of people with physical disabilities by helping them to play video games! We use technology that ranges from modified games controllers to eye-control, and we’re finding ways for people of all ages to play to the very best of their abilities.’

Here's how you can enter:

Step 1: Create a PC Gamer Forums account.

Step 2: Go to the campaign giveaway post and click on the link in the giveaway description.

Step 3: Complete the Entry instructions.

Step 4: Comment on the thread and let us know what you think of SpecialEffect.

That's it! The winner will be announced at the end of the month. Good Luck!



Here's what's been happing in the forums this week.

(Image credit: Daybreak Game Company)

Which Marvel or DC character deserves a standalone video game?

Over the years, we've had a number of comic book-based games that have given us a refreshing perspective of their characters, so which other Marvel or DC characters deserve the spotlight? We've had a number of great suggestions and if you have any more, feel free to add them to our thread linked below.

‘Superman really deserves a AAA title. The disrespect handed to Superman in his video game history is obscene.’—Zloth

‘WE NEED A NEW DEAD POOL GAME THAT WOULD BE AMAZING’ —Sunpi

Ghost Rider as stated could be a cool choice, switching between driving mechanics and fighting. A Damage Control game might be fun. They're the people who go in and clean up after a mega superhero battle, deal with PR, etc. Light management sim type game. I agree with Robin about a Hellboy game. But not based on the mediocre movies, based on Mike Mignola's actual comics which were a little more seriously themed and not all bad jokes, etc.—Blacksad

Check out if your favourite superhero was mentioned in this thread.

(Image credit: Team 17)

What's your worst gaming-related injury?

These are definitely conversations that need to be had. Gaming injuries can be so minor, but could have a long term effect if you don’t get out of your bad habits. Here’s an example of what can happen if you don’t sit correctly during a heavy gaming session:

‘When I play PS4 in the sitting room I have the habit of leaning forward towards the TV while I'm playing. I'm not aware that I'm doing it until I get a very bad neck pain the next day, because instead of looking forward I've sort of been looking up.—Rensje

Got a just visible scar on my right index finger from an unfortunate "opening clamshell too roughly" incident. Gaming adjacent injury (was some computer component). It's just visible now in the right light. No one has ever asked but I plan to say it was a knife fight. I'm glad packaging has moved away from the threat to life and limb design.—Berious

Read some more gaming horror injuries in this thread.

(Image credit: Universal Paperclips)

What browser games have you lost the most time to?

There are a few browser games that came up in this weekend's discussion on the PC Gamer forum, here are some games that may be of interest:

‘Oh man I've spent so many hours being paid to play flash games in my life, which may explain my career progress. For me it's a toss up between The Last Stand: Union City and Kingdom Rush, which started my love affair with tower defense. Both series are actually still going, Kingdom Rush Vengeance came out only last year and Google tells me that there's a new Last Stand game coming to Steam early access next year. So Jody, what do I need to pull in order to get The Last Stand: Aftermath up in the 'Popular' quick bar on the PCG site? I'd love to see it squeeze in between Cyberpunk and Death Stranding.’ —Mazer

‘Universal Paperclips! It's difficult to talk about without spoiling much but it starts off as a simple little economy/incremental game. Make a paper clip. Sell a paper clip. Make 1,000 paperclips. Sell 1,000 paperclips. Make 1,000,000,000,000 paperclips? We'll, you'll have to play and see.’ —XoRn

See the full thread here.

