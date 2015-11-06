Popular

What's inside the BlizzCon 2015 swag bag?

By

Arthas swag

BlizzCon is about to begin, but before all the announcments and excitement, we wanted to give you a quick look at this year's swag. Every BlizzCon attendee gets a bag when they pick-up their badge, and it's filled to with Blizzard themed goodies/tat depending on your perspective. Watch the video above to see what lies in the courier satchel's depths, and be sure to stick around for our continued coverage of BlizzCon 2015 over the next couple of days. Although the rumors are already starting to fly...

Tom Marks

Tom is PC Gamer's Associate Editor.
