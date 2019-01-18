We're sending PC Gamer Club members a beta key for roguelike shooter Black Future '88

As well as a nice Steam key for Sunless Sea, signing up to the Legendary tier of the PC Gamer Club this month will net you a Steam beta key for 2D synth-punk shooter Black Future '88, courtesy of developer SUPERSCARYSNAKES and publisher Good Shepherd Entertainment.

They want to hear your feedback, basically. The beta runs all the way until March 5th 2019, at which point the keys will expire, so there's plenty of time to get stuck in. Here's how the developer describes the game on Steam:

"Vertically climb an always evolving procedural tower to reach the top and kill its insane owner…before your heart explodes. Shoot, slash, dash and upgrade yourself to survive the endless waves of deadly traps, homicidal AI, crazed junkies and colossal Wardens standing in your way in a stylish alternative version of 1988."

They've also got a message for anyone joining the beta through the Club, too. "During the Closed Beta test there will be regular build updates with implemented user feedback from people like you. Please join us on Discord for live contact with the developers, to share your comments, questions and suggestions, to help shape the next build updates and to receive special rewards. Discord: https://discord.gg/goodshepherdgames."

You can join the PC Gamer Club here if you fancy giving it a go. For more on the game, check out Austin's gif showcase of the game's beautiful action from 2017.