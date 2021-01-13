We're giving away 2,500 beta keys for the zero-G shooter Boundary

We described the upcoming FPS Boundary in 2019 as "Call of Duty in zero-G," but found that its twist is more than just a gimmick. The lack of weight and three-dimensionality means that anyone can be anywhere, making sightlines of utmost importance, and the complex map layouts and destructible environment put a priority on strategy over reflexes.

"While the gunplay is nothing new, it's entirely recontextualised by the movement and the areas you're traversing," Robin wrote in his preview. "The result is the most compelling multiplayer game I've played all year."

We haven't heard much about Boundary since then, but the game is now listed on Steam and new publisher Skystone Games, founded last year by Blizzard North co-founder David Brevik and Giant Interactive vice president David Wang, announced today that it will be out later this year.

Ahead of that, developer Surgical Scalpels is holding a technical beta test on Steam. It's set to run from January 15-17, from 10 am PT until midnight each day, and we've got a bunch of codes to give away—2,500 of them, in fact. To take a shot at getting one, just drop your email address into the widget below.

As always, we won't see your address, and Godankey won't save it: Addresses are only used to fire out keys to the raffle winners.

The raffle will be open until 5 pm PT on January 14. If you don't get a beta key in this giveaway, you can also register for access to this and future tests, and find out more about the game, at boundarygame.com.