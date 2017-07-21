Watch what a 60,000 PSI waterjet does to a bunch of old PC hardware

Before anyone asks, yes, it's a slow news day on the hardware front. Nevertheless, we found something rather cool to share. It involves a 60,000 PSI waterjet, a bunch of old computer hardware, and Batman.

About twice a week, the Waterjet Channel on YouTube will a post a video showing the "use of excessive force to explore everyday object[s] and make cool new things." It's mainly an excuse to blast different items with a high pressure waterjet, such as a glass bottle filled with cream soda (in slow motion), because why not? It's a bit off the beaten path, but interesting enough for some of their videos to notch millions of views.

One of the videos posted last month involves a care package containing a hard drive, power supply, and a few other PC parts that were sent from a fan of the channel.

It can be a little nerve wracking to see computer hardware being destroyed, though at least nothing inside the care package was cutting edge. That includes an AMD Athlon A6-3600 processor with some bent pins.

One of the more popular uses of old CPUs is to drill a hole through them to make a keychain. In this case, they carved a Batman logo out of the chip. Why? We're not sure, though it's pretty neat to watch. If you have a few minutes to spare, check it out.