When Acer asked me if I wanted to test out the Predator 21 X, a ridiculously excessive laptop with a 21-inch curved widescreen display, full-size mechanical keyboard, and a pair of GTX 1080 GPUs, I had to say yes. What I didn't expect was for it to be delivered in a gigantic box so large that we were able to fit Maximum PC editor-in-chief Tuan Nguyen inside.

While Tuan's off stopping Metal Gear with Solid Snake, join us as we unbox this behemoth gaming machine.