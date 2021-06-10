Watch the Summer Game Fest live now

The first big E3 event of the season is live! Watch Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kickoff right here. It's running a full 90 minutes, from 11 am PT to 12:30 PT.

Keighley has rounded up a bunch of trailers and announcements to kick off the summer season, bringing some chats with the likes of Hideo Kojima and Ashley Burch and others to talk about what kinds of games are coming up for the rest of the year and into 2022.

Will that rumored Elden Ring announcement show up to the show? We don't know just yet, but you can watch along with us to find out. As the first major showcase event of this summer, it's sure to bring plenty of answers and possibly some new questions about what major publishers and developers will be talking about during their own shows throughout E3 and the rest of the summer.

To keep up with other Summer Game Fest events throughout the month, all of the official E3 events, and every other showcase, make sure to reference our schedule linked below. There's a lot to keep track of already.