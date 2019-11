Concurrent with the Game Developers' Conference going on in San Francisco this week, Nvidia also has it's GPU Technology Conference (GTC). There's a lot of overlap between the two, as game developers are often looking for ways to better utilize GPUs as well. Regardless, if you're a fan of black leather jackets and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, the GTC keynote kicks off at 2pm PDT until 4pm.

