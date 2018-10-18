Watch Red Dead Redemption 2's launch trailer

What are the chances of Red Dead Redemption 2 coming to PC? The open-world western remains as yet unconfirmed on desktops, but we're fairly certain it'll appear at some point down the line. With this in mind, have a swatch at its launch trailer above.

Feel free to now consult this catalogue of characters and play who's who with the faces, quips and violent actions shown above. Be sure to look out for one particualrly familiar face, too.

Here's Rockstar:

America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters in the nation massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.

As we learned earlier this week, Red Dead Redemption 2 is 60 hours long and it seems its online component is still being written. In an interview with Vulture, the developer's Dan Houser also made mention of developers working 100-hour weeks in-house. He's since clarified that statement, explaining it was one specific team for a set amount of time.