Watch Microsoft's E3 press conference here

As always with Microsoft's E3 press conference, there will be a big focus on console games, but naturally we'll hear a lot about what's cooking for PC as well (especially as all of Microsoft's Xbox games have been releasing on Windows 10 as of late). Will the next Halo game come to PC? Will Sea of Thieves unearth more treasure? We're also expecting some Gears of War, Forza, and other assorted trailers from Microsoft and its partners.

You can watch Microsoft's press conference above on Saturday, June 10, at 1 pm Pacific / 4 pm Eastern / 9 pm BST / 6 am AEST (Mon), or here on Twitch. See the rest of the E3 press conference schedule right here . And don't forget, we've got the fourth annual PC Gaming Show on Monday! Here's what to expect and how to watch it.