Watch Dawn of War 3's Studio presentation from the PC Gamer Weekender

Between our review, multiplayer beginner's guide and performance analysis, we've covered Dawn of War 3's recent launch pretty extensively.

But if you're in need of more Marines, war and waaagh, the following video offers some behind-the-scenes thoughts, analysis and explanation from the real-time strategy game's designer Caro Mastretta.

Live from the PC Gamer Weekender Studio earlier this year, Chris chats with Mastretta about why the battlefield and its races work in the ways in which they do, what Relic and Games Workshop's working relationship is like today, and how you might best conquer the lost planet Acheron, among a host of other things.

Dawn of War 3 is out now on the Humble Store for £39.99/$59.99.

