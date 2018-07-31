Watch a guy take the worst shave ever in a new trailer for The Sinking City

A new trailer for the Lovecraft-inspired horror-mystery game The Sinking City shows off a little bit of gameplay, but it's really all about setting the mood—a creepy feat it accomplishes by relating the story of the worst shave that any man has ever taken. Ever.

That man, Charles W. Reed, is a private investigator in the 1920s who, upon realizing that he's slowly but surely going insane, decides that the thing to do is head to the town of Oakmont, Massachusetts, a formerly flourishing trade center that "now lives in secluded isolation from the rest of the world under a flood of supernatural origins."

I assume the point of this obviously ill-considered move is to track down the source of his creeping madness, but what he very quickly stumbles across are clues he wishes he'd never found that reveal "a cosmic horror threatening the world itself."

The Sinking City is scheduled to be out on March 21, 2019. It's not on Steam yet (or anywhere else), but you can dig deeper into what it's all about courtesy of our PC Gaming Show chat with developer Frogwares.