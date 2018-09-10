Watch a gameplay trailer for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry

There's a new Leisure Suit Larry game subtitled Wet Dreams Don't Dry currently on the way via CrazyBunch and Assemble Entertainment, who call it "a direct sequel to the first Leisure Suit Larry game". It catapults Larry direct from 1987 to the modern day, though that doesn't explain why he's taller now or what happened to his voice.

It features an in-game dating app called 'Timber' you'll need to improve at to land dates and "ultimately clear the way to get to dating Faith, the women of your dreams".

Seeing (and hearing) it in motion hasn't done much to get my hopes up for this one. It's worth noting series creator Al Lowe is not involved. In response to an email from a fan Lowe said, "if that title is the best they could come up with, I'm glad I'm not."

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry is due on November 7.