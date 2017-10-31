Wasteland 2, Grey Goo, and Prototype 2 go cheap in the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10

Yesterday saw the launch of the Humble Extra Life Bundle, a fundraiser for the Extra Life charity that featured Majesty, Guacamelee, Rain World, and a whole big bunch of Pathfinder. Not your thing? No problemo, boss. Maybe the Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 will be more up your alley.

Pay what you want—a minimum $1 for Steam keys, as always—for Grey Goo Definitive Edition, Epistory – Typing Chronicles, and Oddworld New 'n' Tasty. Beat the average, which at this particular moment is still just a little over five bucks, and you'll add Prototype 2, Kingdom: New Lands, How to Survive 2, and more—literally "more," in this case, to be revealed in a week.

At the top of the package, for $10, is the Wasteland 2 Director's Cut, which is a really good deal (it normally goes for $40 all by itself) on a really good RPG. Mark Morgan's Wasteland 2 soundtrack is also included (it's really good too), as is a $2 Humble Wallet credit for Humble Monthly subscribers.

The Humble Jumbo Bundle 10 will be available until November 14, with all funds earmarked for charity going to the Call of Duty Endowment, which "identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work." All money raised through donations goes to veteran employment programs—Activision-Blizzard covers the overhead costs.