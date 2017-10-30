The Humble Extra Life Bundle is raising funds for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals

The Humble Bundlers have launched a new collection of games and other things to raise funds for Extra Life, the fundraising program that works in support of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. For the entry fee of just a single, solitary dollar, you'll get Majesty Gold HD, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Majesty 2, 30 days of "Early Enrollment" in the in-development Pathfinder Online MMO, and a whack of Pathfinder Roleplaying Game tabletop resources: The Digital Beginner Box, the Core Rulebook, the Player Character Folio, the Society Roleplaying Guide and Society Pregenerated Characters, and the Bonus Bestiary.

Push yourself above the average price and you'll also get Leviathan: Warships, Kingsway, Guacamelee Super Turbo Championship Edition (did you hear that there's a sequel coming?), and more Pathfinder RPG stuff: the GameMastery Guide, the Advanced Player's Guide, the Bestiary, the Strategy Guide, the Society Season 6: 23-Adventure Super-Pack, and the Ultimate Equipment guide.

Spend $15 (or more, the sky's the limit here) and you will add to that collection the infuriating-but-also-really-good Rainworld and—you guessed it—even more Pathfinder: The Society Season 7: 29-Adventure Super-Pack, the Inner Sea World Guide, the Inner Sea Poster Map Folio, the Rise of the Runelords Map Folio, the Kingmaker Poster Map Folio, and—whew!—the Skull and Shackles Poster Map Folio. Also on tap is the usual ten percent off of new Humble Monthly subscriptions, and the Guacamelee and Rain World soundtracks at their respective price points.

The Humble Extra Life Bundle is live now and will remain up until November 12. This year's Extra Life charity marathon, in which gamers around the world take part in 24-hour gaming marathons to raise money for CMNH, begins on November 4. Find out more about the charity, the marathon, and how you can support it (aside from springing for this bundle) at extra-life.org.