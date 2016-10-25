Warm up for the PC Gamer Weekender and win prizes in our Rocket League tournament

To celebrate the announcement of the PC Gamer Weekender, we're getting started early with a Battlefy Rocket League tournament. Test your skill against other car/football wizards in 1v1 duels this Saturday for a chance to win keys. All participants will receive a coupon granting you discounted entry to the PC Gamer Weekender.

The tournament starts at 11pm this Saturday October 29, which at least gives you a few days to warm up in online competition and practice some clutch somersaulting airborne shots.

As for the Weekender, haven't you heard? On February 18 and 19, we're taking over the Olympia, London to deliver another weekend-long celebration of PC games. New and unreleased games will be playable there, alongside hardware workshops and developer stages hosting sneak previews of 2017's brightest prospects. You should come. Tickets are available now for the early bird price of £9.99 for a day pass.

For more news and info on the PC Gamer Weekender, follow the event on Twitter, Facebook, and The Internet.