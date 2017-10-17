Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gameplay trailer showcases the new Chaos Army

The Left 4 Dead-like dark fantasy extermination sim Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide was one of the happier surprises of 2015: Expectations weren't what you'd call universally high, but it turned out to be a really good game. So it was far less surprising when a sequel was announced in August, with the promise of a full and proper reveal on October 17—which, as it happens, is today.

"Vermintide 2 is the evolution of the genre. If you liked the first game, you’ll love the second.” Fatshark CEO Martin Wahlund said. "We have listened to the community, analyzed hours and hours of online playthroughs, and combined this with our passion for co-op games to bring you the very best experience possible."

The new game will feature 15 different careers with unique talent trees, customizable arsenals, and a new Heroic Deeds System. It will also present players with a somewhat stickier situation to deal with: The tide of vermin from the first game—that is, the Skaven—have hooked up with a "malevolent and destructive Chaos army," and those guys look to be a lot more durable than their rat-faced pals.

Vermintide 2 is expected to be out in early 2018, and is available for preorder now on Steam at a ten percent discount on the regular $30//€23/€28 price. Ordering up front will also get you access to the Vermintide 2 beta (so consider that confirmation that a Vermintide 2 beta is coming) and a free copy of the upcoming Death on the Reik DLC for the original Vermintide. Which is on sale itself, for 75 percent off, reducing it to $7.50/£6/€7 until October 26.