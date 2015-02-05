Popular

Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide announced

What do The End Times look like in a universe where there is only war? Rats, apparently, and lots of them. Fatshark—of War of the Roses fame—has just announced Warhammer: End Times – Vermintide. It pits you and some friends battle against a literal tide of vermin.

The vermin in question are Skaven, Warhammer's race of anthropomorphic rat-bastards. The co-op FPS will challenge four players with surviving the hordes of ratmen that infest the city of Ubersreik.

"Working together cooperatively," explains the press release, "players must use their individual attributes to survive an apocalyptic invasion from hordes of relentless, power hungry Skaven, across a range of environments stretching from the top of the Magnus Tower to the bowels of the Under Empire."

Vermintide is due out this year for PC, PS4 and Xbox.

