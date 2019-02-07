Warhammer: Chaosbane gets a release date, pre-order bonuses detailed

Warhammer: Chaosbane, a new action RPG set in the Warhammer fantasy universe, is set for release on June 4. Along with the game's release date, Bigben and Eko Software have also announced pre-order bonuses, which will include two beta phases, starting next month.

The beta, which will be open to anyone that pre-orders the game, will be in two phases—the first is set for March, with the second following a month later in April. The beta will allow players to sample the beginning of the campaign, as well as test out the four different classes both solo and in co-op mode. Further details are expected regarding the dates and content of the beta phases at a later date.

In addition to beta access, players who preorder Warhammer: Chaosbane will receive an experience bonus which will remain active for the entirety of the character’s progression as well as a pack of four legendary crates (ah yes, computer games in 2019). You can check out further details at the official site.

Warhammer: Chaosbane was announced in June last year and might look familiar to fans of Diablo or the more recent Warhammer title, Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr. Chaosbane will allow you to choose one of four character-based classes, each with a specific role and skillset. There's also a unique bloodlust mechanic to help take down tricky bosses, granting speed and additional powers—the duration and number of additional skills will be based on your Bloodlust level—all of which lends itself to the drop-in co-op that is present.

