See Warhammer: Chaosbane's trollslayer in action

In Warhammer the slayers are a cult of dwarfs who've shamed themselves so utterly they shave most of their heads (sometimes even their beards), then march off to seek heroic deaths in battle. They don't want to commit suicide because that would be dishonorable, but they don't want to go on living either, so they throw themselves into fights with the toughest enemies around, like trolls and daemons, without wearing armor. Or even a shirt.

The forthcoming Warhammer ARPG Chaosbane has a slayer among its playable heroes, and his name is Bragi Axebiter. As you can see in the video, he's got a lot of flashy, over-the-top attacks that involve spinning in circles with his axes out and throwing them at things. He can launch himself at whatever he embeds his axe in too. He seems pretty manoeuvrable all round.

Chaosbane comes out on June 4, or May 31 if you shell out for a fancy edition.