Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor—Martyr adds new map, class, single player chapter

Following a delay in late 2016, Neocore Games' Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr arrived in Early Access last year. Now, the open-world isometric ARPG has launched its "biggest content update" to date, which brings with it a new map, class and the first chapter of its single player campaign.

The latter is teased in the following short, which the developer says doubles up as a tutorial for what's to come. First, here's that:

The Primaris Psyker Inquisitor is the new class, comprised of three specialist roles—Aetherwalkers, Empyreanists and Scryers—Primaris Psykers channel otherworldly energies, so says Neocore, but risk damnation from the Immaterium in doing so. As such, Psykers incur penalties for using their psychic powers.

More information on what the new class is all about can be found in this Steam Community update post, which is where you'll also find full patch notes.

Before you go, here's an image of a Psyker. That's the face you make when you commune with unknowable Chaos energies that can turn you inside out in a millisecond.