Warframe's Tennocon 2018 tickets go on sale this week

This year's Tennocon, Digital Extremes' convention celebrating Warframe, will take place on July 7 at the London Convention Center in London, Ontario, the studio announced today. Tickets will go on sale on February 28, while a $20 "Digital Pack" with a Glyph, Sigil, Armor set, in-game currency, and other items will be available for purchase beginning on April 3.

Tennocon 2018 will feature developer-led panels and workshops, Warframe-related activities, game kiosks, and "a gamut of surprises." Canada Learning Code, an educational program that teaches coding and related skills with a focus on women, the disabled, indigenous youth, and newcomers to the country, will also take part as an official Tennocon partner.

"Partnering with Digital Extremes is thrilling to us because it exemplifies the link between excited first-time coders and a fully-fledged, digital product," Canada Learning Code CEO Melissa Sariffodeen said. "More women than ever are learning technical skills at an earlier age, and our programs guide them to build viable skills and techniques with a can-do attitude. Building this partnership with Digital Extremes opens the doors of our students to a world of opportunities right here in London, Ontario."

Tennocon tickets will be available at warframe.com, at four price points:

Full Day Ticket – $30 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference and Swag Bag, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 370 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.

– $30 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference and Swag Bag, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 370 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay. Collector's Ticket – $75 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, and Collectors' T-shirt, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.

– $75 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, and Collectors' T-shirt, plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay. Limited VIP Ticket – $250 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, Collectors' T-shirt, VIP Brunch at Digital Extremes, Early Access to TennoCon, and a Collector's Statue (choose from Valkyr, Nyx, Rhino, Mag), plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.

– $250 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, Collectors' T-shirt, VIP Brunch at Digital Extremes, Early Access to TennoCon, and a Collector's Statue (choose from Valkyr, Nyx, Rhino, Mag), plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay. Limited Legendary Ticket – $1,000 CAD – includes full-day access to the conference, Swag Bag, Collectors' T-shirt, VIP Brunch at Digital Extremes, Early Access to TennoCon, a Collector's Statue (choose from Valkyr, Nyx, Rhino, Mag), 4x TennoCon T-shirt mega-pack, NPC Voice Recording Session (Voice a Relay NPC!), DevStream Team Session (Ask your own questions for a 15-minute personal Devstream!), Custom Personal Glyph (We'll design a Glyph with you that's yours), plus digital Glyph, Sigil, Cosmetic (Armor Set), 1,000 Platinum, Digital Art Piece, and exclusive access to the Baro Ki'Teer in the TennoCon Relay.

They call it Tennocon, by the way, because the player-controller faction in Warframe is known as the Tenno.

