Wakfu closed beta key giveaway and exclusive trailer

Wakfu is one of my favorite game names of all time. You can't help but repeat it several times with different inflections--and I dare you to say it without smiling even the teensiest bit.

But it's more than just a fun name to say, it also looks like a fun game to play! We want to send you into the closed beta to try it out for yourself. Details on how to win a closed beta code, and details on how you can commit monkey genocide below!

Wakfu's turn-based combat looks to keep things steady, but gives you bonuses for making your choices quickly--and (my personal favorite feature) killing animals in the world actually contributes to their extinction as a species. A robust political system will allow elected officials to reintroduce certain species back into the wild to keep them available for players to hunt/nurture, but it'll be a delicate balance. Frankly, I love the idea because you know someone is going to adopt a crazed-monkey-killer persona and make it his lifelong vendetta to ensure that no monkey ever walks the face of the earth again. Should be good times.

To win one of the 100 closed beta codes we have to give away, simply send an email to contests@pcgamer.com with "I am the exterminator" in the subject line . 100 lucky winners will be chosen at random on Friday, June 10 and will receive their closed beta codes by email.