Voting is open in the Player's Voice category of The Game Awards

The Game Awards, the annual awards show hosted by Geoff Keighley, also known as the guy from Death Stranding who wants you to bring him collectible figurines, is taking place on December 10 this year. Everyone who isn't facedown in Cyberpunk 2077 on that day will be able to watch a bunch of trailers for upcoming games as well as see some awards get handed out, most of which are decided by a jury (90 percent of the vote) and fans (10 percent of the vote, via social media). One category is purely decided by fans, however, and that's the Player's Voice award, which you can vote on at the Game Awards website right now.

The way it works is that 30 nominees are presented, and once you sign in you've got 10 votes to spread between them. On December 4 the bottom 20 will be eliminated and everyone can vote again on the remaining 10 contenders, who will be whittled down to a top five for the final round of voting on December 6. That vote determines who will reign supreme, or at least get a shiny statue on the day.

Of course, not all the nominees apply to us here in PC gaming land, but some that do include Hades, Half-Life: Alyx, Doom Eternal, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Genshin Impact, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Fall Guys, Bugsnax, Star Wars Squadrons, and Among Us (which released in 2018, but since Cyberpunk 2077 won't be eligible until next year what does time matter anyway?)

You can see the current results at the bottom of the voting page now. At the time of writing, Ghost of Tsushima has a narrow lead with seven percent of the total votes, while Hades, The Last of Us Part 2, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales are all tied for second place with six percent each.

There's also going to be another Game Festival full of demos to go with the award show next week. In 2019, the 13 Game Festival demos were available via Steam and playable for 48 hours, though that was only a pilot program so hopefully it's bigger and better this year. It sure would be nice if those demos weren't time-limited so that people can play them later—perhaps after they rinse Cyberpunk 2077.