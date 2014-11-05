Popular

Video shows GTA 5's first person mode in action

By

GTA 5 fp header

Yesterday we learned that GTA 5 will get a first person mode supported by new animations, vehicle interiors and first person gun models. There's a video of all that now, and it looks really good. Particularly the bit with the bike at night in the rain.

The footage is advertising the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game, which is out on November 18. The PC version will support 4k resolutions (though you'll probably need a killer machine to run it well) and is due out in January 2015.

I can't wait. I've never cared much for GTA's gangsters, but Rockstar's worlds are remarkable, and full of ways to have fun without even breaking the law.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments