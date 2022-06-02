Very big computer made

Audio player loading…

In a surprise upset of 21st century technology norms, Oak Ridge National Laboratory has made a computer that is, in fact, very large. The Frontier supercomputer is too big to fit in a pocket or a backpack, like today's most popular computers, and it is also too big to fit in a mid-tower PC case, which can comfortably hold an RTX 3090. How much bigger could a computer really need to be?

Much bigger, insists Oak Ridge National Laboratory. ORNL's Frontier (opens in new tab) has been heralded as the "first true exascale machine," setting a record for performance of 1.02 exaflops per second on a high-performance benchmark. An exaflop is one quintillion floating point operations per second, and if you're not sure how big a quintillion is, it's a million million millions, aka a billion billions. NASA estimates that the Milky Way is one quintillion kilometers across.

So, pretty big.

Frontier set the exaflop record using AMD's 64-core 2GHz Epyc processors, which you can buy yourself for only $8,000 or so. But you'll need a few of them, because the Frontier has a total of 8,730,112 cores.

That's 136,408 AMD Epyc processors. This computer is unfashionably large: it will not fit under your desk, or even in your house unless you knock down several walls or have a much bigger house than I do.

The Frontier supercomputer is also remarkably efficient despite filling up multiple server banks, each bigger than Andre the Giant. Frontier is now #1 on the Top 500 supercomputer list and the Green 500, which rates for performance per watt.

Here are some more big numbers: