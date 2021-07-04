Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt system requirements

It still feels odd to type the words "battle royale" and "World of Darkness" in the same sentence but here I am and that's what I'm doing. Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, the battle royale set in White Wolf's gothic-punk World of Darkness setting, just wrapped up a closed alpha test and has some updated system requirements.

You can see the previous requirements on the Wayback Machine, where the minimum GPU was a GTX 970/RX 590. That's gone up to a GTX 1070/RX 5600 XT, while the recommended graphics card has gone from a GTX 1080/RX Vega 64 to an RTX 2060 Super/RX 5700 XT. A newly added additional note strongly recommends having an SSD.

Those seem like high requirements for a free-to-play game where you want as many people as possible to be able to play, but it's entirely likely these requirements will change again before launch. The recommended CPU has changed as well, but has gone the other way, dropping from an i7-10700K/Ryzen 3600 to an i7-8700K/Ryzen 5 3600X.

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i5-8600 / Ryzen 1600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: GTX 1070 / RX 5600 XT or better

DirectX: Version 11

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: i7-8700K / Ryzen 5 3600X or better

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: RTX 2060 Super / RX 5700 XT or better

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 20 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD Strongly Recommended

Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt will be out on Steam later this year. Developer Sharkmob has said it will feature "no pay-to-win or similar mechanics" and that it's being made with a "player focused mentality."