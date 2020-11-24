V and Jackie drive a crappy car to the big city in a new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video

CD Projekt has dropped a new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay video showcasing nearly seven minutes of action from the early stages of the Nomad lifepath. The trailer, actually a series of brief clips spliced into a sort of "day in the life" montage, sees our Cyber-hero V fixing up his shitbox, doing a bit of smuggling with his apparently-new partner Jackie, having a chat with a creepy border agent, then cruising the rainy streets of Night City and, of course, getting into a gunfight.

Near the end of the video we also get a quick look at MAX-TAC in action. Also known as "Psycho Squads," they're the elite, heavily-armed police responsible for dealing with outbreaks of extreme cyberpsychosis. A MAX-TAC agent appeared very briefly in the Postcards from Night City video in September, but they featured much more prominently in the very first Cyberpunk 2077 teaser, released all the way back in January 2013.

The video is actually intended to show off gameplay on the PlayStation 4 Pro and PS5 consoles, which may be intended as a bit of reassurance in the wake of the most recent delay: CD Projekt said in October that the game is "ready for the PC," but that current-gen console versions "require a bit of additional time."

It looks pretty good, although you can only get so much out of seven minutes of video. For a deeper dive into life in Night City, don't miss our newest preview, and if you're going to be playing it on PC, be sure to check out the recently-updated system requirements.